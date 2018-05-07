In the wake of the Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that there is no need of CBO probe into the matter. Her statement came after a PIL seeking to hand over the case to CBI was filed in the Supreme Court. She said that if one does not believe J&K police, then there is no one left in the state to be trusted.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that those who are highlighting the religion or the region to which officers of the Crime Branch belong is shameful and dangerous. She further claimed that there is no need for a CBI probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. She said that those who are questioning the credibility of J&K Police investigation have a vested interest and are aimed to protect the accused of this heinous crime.

“I am very clear about this case. J&K Police’s Crime Branch has done a very good investigation, collected all the evidence scientifically. Now the trial will be in the court, which will decide the outcome. We are convinced that there is absolutely no need for a CBI inquiry. We cannot take such a decision because the accused are demanding. If you don’t trust J&K Police, there is no one left to be trusted in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear the victim’s father petition seeking transfer of the trial to Chandigarh. The statement from CM Mufti came after a Public Interest Litigation seeking the case to be handed over to the CBI. However, in a report submitted to Supreme Court, the Bar Council of India had claimed that “the demand for a CBI inquiry. appears to be justifiable”.

While Mufti is against the CBI probe, PDP’s alliance partner BJP does not seem to oppose the move entirely. Several BJP leaders have come forward in support of accused and demand a CBO probe. To this, Mufti replied that any misstep by the authorities will lead to a situation where the entire state would have burnt in communal violence.

“My question is, why are the accused in this case desperately seeking a CBI inquiry? Why are they convinced about the outcome of such an inquiry? And when does a government decide the investigating agency based on what the accused in such a case want? We have serious challenges ahead and we cannot allow a communal flare-up to burn everything in our state. Our government handled this case very well. Any misstep could have lead to a situation where the entire state would have burnt in communal violence,” she said, adding, “there are people who are hell bent (on making) this heinous crime into a Hindu-Muslim issue,” said Mufti.

