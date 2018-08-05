Kathua rape-murder case: Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed that that one of the accused in rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua, Vishal Jangotra, was not in Meerut, as per his early claims, during the incident that took place in January.

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed that that one of the accused in rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua, Vishal Jangotra, was not in Meerut,

Coming out as a fresh development in Kathua rape-murder case, the scientific tests conducted by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed that that one of the accused in rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua, Vishal Jangotra, was not in Meerut, as per his early claims, during the incident that took place in January. As per the chargesheet filed by the investigating police, Vishal was accused of raping the minor Kathua girl and later tried to confuse the police by manipulating the records and creating fake evidence. It was found that he was being assisted by his father and prime accused, Sanji Ram.

According to the chargesheet, the attendance records and writing samples of Vishal were sent to experts, Questioners of Examined Documents (QED). According to the chargesheet filed by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police in Kathua rape-murder case, it has said that Vishal was not in Meerut as he had claimed. The crime branch had sent the answer sheets as well as the attendance of Vishal to experts, Questioners of Examined Documents (QED), who stated that Vishal was not in Meerut.

According to a report by PTI, the experts said that the inter alias revealed that the claims by Vishal were not true as his name could not be connected to his usual signatures on the attendance sheet of January 12 and 15.

Reports claim that the crime branch has also seized the answer sheets of Vishal of January 9 to compare it with the answer sheets of 12 and 15. The chargesheet further suggested that the forensic reports suggested tampering of evidence. The trail in the Kathua case is taking place at sessions and district court located at Pathankot on directions of the Supreme Court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More