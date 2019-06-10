Kathua rape-murder case: Persons who were convicted by the Pathankot special court are Sanji Ram, Anand Dutta, Parvesh Kumar, Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma and Tilak Raj. Temple priest Sanji Ram's son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile have been acquitted by the court.

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed that that one of the accused in rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua, Vishal Jangotra, was not in Meerut,

Kathua rape-murder case: The Pathankot special court on Monday held six out of seven accused guilty under different sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), reports said. A juvenile, who was also an accused in the case, has been acquitted by the court. The persons who were convicted by the Pathankot court are Sanji Ram, Anand Dutta, Parvesh Kumar, Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma and Tilak Raj. Temple priest Sanji Ram is among six men convicted for the rape and murder while his son Vishal Jangotra, who was studying in Meerut at the time, has been acquitted. District and sessions judge Pathankot, Tejwinder Singh, heard the accused one by one and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2 pm.

An eight-year-old nomadic girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, and subsequently killed on January 13 night. Her body was reportedly dumped by Vishal, his juvenile cousin and Khajuria on January 14. The body of the victim was recovered on January 17, 2019. Charges of rape and murder had been filed against seven out of the eight accused – Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria, Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Vishal Jangotra, Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta and a juvenile. All the accused, including the ones who had helped the accused in omitting the proof, were booked and held under Sections 302 (murder), 376-D (gang-rape), 201 and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), of the RPC.

Kathua rape & murder case: "Persons convicted by Pathankot court are Sanji Ram, Anand Dutta, Parvesh Kumar, Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma and Tilak Raj. Verdict yet to come on Vishal," says Advocate Mubeen Farooqui, representing victim's family. (original tweet will be deleted) pic.twitter.com/Z2fmGydfi9 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

All the accused, barring the juvenile, had to come every day from Kathua to Pathankot and later was shifted to Gurdaspur central jail due to security reasons.

The rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shooked the nation. The case had witnessed widespread protests across the country. On April 9, a 15-page chargesheet was filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch. Reports said the minor girl, who was kidnapped on January 10, was reportedly sedated and killed by one of her abductors Jagdish Raj. According to the chargesheet, the girl was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for four days. Later, she was bludgeoned to death. The prosecution team in the case comprised JK Chopra, SS Basra and Harminder Singh.

