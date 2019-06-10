The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua was announced today. The Pathankot court has awarded 3 of the accused with life imprisonment and 3 others got 5-year jail terms.

Despite nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a Bakerwal Muslim girl in January 2018, just 3 of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and 3 others got 5-year terms in the Kathua rape-murder case. In a country, where rapists are demanded to be hanged at least by the general public, it is, therefore, very surprising that the death penalty was not awarded to any of the accused, including those who killed the child.

The 8-year-old girl’s body was found mutilated at a village temple in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The child had been drugged and raped repeatedly over days at the temple. The court on Monday announced the verdict in the case and pronounced life imprisonment for Sanjhi Ram, SPO Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), Section 328 (destruction of evidence ) while the remaining three – Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, special police officer Surender Verma and head constable Tilak Raj have been given five-year jail terms under Section 161 ((public servant taking illegal gratification) of RPC. Besides this, the court also imposed a fine on all 6 convicts of Rs 50,000 each.

Reacting to the quantum of punishment in the Kathua rape-murder case, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she was expecting capital punishment for the convicts. She asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir government should approach the High Court in the case. Rekha Sharma is not alone, who are demanding capital punishment, for the convicts. Other seniors lawyers have said they felt disappointed with the decision as there should be capital punishment. They further said that they are planning to challenge the verdict.

Was expecting capital punishment for kuthua rape and murder criminals. J and k Government must go for appeal in higher court. — rekha sharma (@sharmarekha) June 10, 2019

What is even more suspicious is that none of the ordinances which were approved by the Centre that allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children below the age of 12 was put to use. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that no criminal would be spared and daughters would get justice when reacting to the crime.

The rape and murder case had also become an issue of disagreement between the then ruling alliance PDP-BJP in Jammu and Kashmir after two BJP ministers participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused.

