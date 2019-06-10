Kathua rape-murder case verdict: District and sessions judge Pathankot, Tejwinder Singh, heard the accused one by one and pronounced the quantum of punishment at about 4:30. The court has given life imprisonment to Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar while the remaining three have been sentenced to five-year jail term.

The rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shooked the nation.

Kathua rape-murder case verdict: In the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl from Jammu, the Pathancourt special court on Monday pronounced life imprisonment for Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar while the remaining three i.e. Anand Dutta, Surender Verma and Tilak Raj have been given five-year jail. The court also charged all 6 convicts with Rs 50, 000 fine. Temple priest Sanjhi Ram, Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, Special Police officer (SPO) Deepak Khajuria, SPO Surender Verma, Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Tilak Raj and Parvesh Kumar had been booked and held under Section 302 (murder), 376D (gang rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The court acquitted Sanji Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra as it did not find the concrete evidence against him when the heinous incident took place on January 10, 2018. He was studying in Meerut at the time. The plea of the eighth accused, a juvenile, is also pending before Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

While advocate Vinod Mahajan appeared for the seven accused, special public prosecutor SS Bhasra, Pathankot district attorney JK Chopra and chief public prosecutors Bhupinder Singh and Harvinder Singh argued in favour of the prosecution. District and sessions judge Pathankot, Tejwinder Singh, heard the accused one by one and pronounced the quantum of punishment at 2 pm. Former Army chief General VK Singh supporting the quantum of punishment said brutalities like rapes in the society would not go unnoticed. He tweeted:

Guilty from #Kathua rape-murder case are convicted-it gives me hope that such brutalities will not go unpunished But it also makes me think of our collective consciousness as a society-why should Kathua or Aligarh happen? Need to educate our boys on how to treat & respect women — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 10, 2019

1. Sanjhi Ram (Temple priest): The mastermind in the rape and murder case had reportedly told the investigating officers that he decided to kill the girl after he came to know about the involvement of his son in the case. The girl was first raped by Sanjhi Ram’s nephew, a juvenile.

2. Deepak Khajuria (SPO): Khajuria, who sported a twirled moustache with a cropped beard, had wanted to rape the girl one last time before she was killed, the crime branch charge sheet said. He allegedly tried to strangle the girl by placing her neck on his knees but failed to kill her.

3. Parvesh Kumar: Investigators had reportedly identified the shop from where the drugs were purchased to sedate the girl before being sexually exploited.

4. Anand Dutta (Sub-Inspector): Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector was the Investigating Officer in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl that had taken place on January 10, 2018. He was arrested for botching up the probe into the case.

5. Tilak Raj (Head Constable): The Hiranagar constable of the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch was arrested for allegedly washing the victim’s clothes to get rid of blood stains right before sending them to the forensic investigators.

6. Surender Verma (SPO): One of the three policemen who have been pronounced guilty by the session court will have to serve a 5-year jail term and pay 50,000 fine.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App