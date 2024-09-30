Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Kathua: Security Forces Intensify Operation to Eliminate Terrorists in Koug Forest

Security forces are actively pursuing three to four suspected terrorists believed to have fled to a dense forest near the Koug area

Kathua: Security Forces Intensify Operation to Eliminate Terrorists in Koug Forest

Security forces are actively pursuing three to four suspected terrorists believed to have fled to a dense forest near the Koug area in Bhillawar, Kathua district. The terrorists managed to escape from a house where they had been hiding before the forces could apprehend them.

Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Neutralized, Arms Cache Seized

In an earlier phase of the operation, a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group was killed. Authorities recovered a significant stockpile of weapons and war-like materials from the encounter site.

MUST READ: 4 Detained After Attack On Jr Doctors At Sagore Dutta Medical College

Security Forces Continue Search Operations

Efforts are ongoing as security personnel comb the forest, determined to locate and neutralize the remaining terrorists. The situation remains tense, with the forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

More details awaited.

