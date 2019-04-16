Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11: Registration for this longest-running quiz show is opening on May 1. Interested candidates are required to log in to Sony LIV app to give the right answer. This will be followed by audition round, only those who clear the audition will be qualifying for the final round (episode round) wherein they will get to sit for the fastest-finger-first round and might also get the chance to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan only if they will be quick enough to answer the fastest-finger first

After completing a successful 10th season, quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 11th season as the registration for the show is set to begin from May 1, 2019, at 9 pm. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the popular show will once again bring a ray of hope for many as the show aims to surpass barriers with its ‘aam-janta’ approach. From a street hawker to a housewife, businessman to a priest anyone and everyone can enrol themselves and get a chance to be one of the contestants on this legendary show.

Registration for this longest-running quiz show is opening on May 1. Interested contestants are required to log in to Sony LIV app to give the right answer to the question asked on Sony TV from the day registrations begin. This will be followed by audition round, only those who clear the audition will be qualifying for the final round (episode round) wherein they will get to sit for the fastest-finger-first round and might also get the chance to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan only if they will be quick enough to answer the fastest-finger first question. The teaser of the show was released on Monday by Sony TV with this caption:

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

Every year KBC comes up with a unique theme to persuade common people to register for the show and try their luck. This year too, the theme plays a major role as it plays in line with hard work and never say never spirit. In the video, one can see how a housewife is easily disheartened with small failures in life and eventually doesn’t want to try any further. Big B then makes an appearance and convinces her not to give up and keep trying.

T 3089 – आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान … कौन बनेगा करोड़पति … KBC !!🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗🌹🌹

बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !! pic.twitter.com/mzeLj36Wfh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2019

Often known as India’s quiz pioneer, KBC mastermind Siddhartha Basu launched KBC in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Over the years the host has remained same except for season 3 when Shah Rukh Khan was the host. The show is unprecedentedly the longest running quiz shows and has certainly managed to top TRP charts with mass appeal.

