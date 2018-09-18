In the letter addressed to CM Yogi, the rape victim alleged that a tantrik baba had been raping her from past five years. The victim added that she had approached the Kaushambi police several times but since the accused has high connections, no case was registered.

After being snubbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, a rape victim from Kaushambi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in blood and has sought help in the rape case she had filed against a tantrik baba. In the letter addressed to CM Yogi, the rape victim alleged that a tantrik baba had been raping her from past five years. The victim added that she had approached the Kaushambi police several times but since the accused has high connections, no case was registered.

In the letter addressed to CM Yogi Adityanath, the victim said that the Kaushambi Police not only ignored her cries but thrashed her husband at the police station. Following the bloodletter to CM Adityanath, the matter was highlighted and the police were forced to register a case against the accused. However, no arrests have been made yet in the rape case.

As per reports, the incident took place in Karari area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. In the letter, the victim said that some 5 years back, in 2013, she had approached a tantrik for her treatment. She further added that after she visited the tantrik baba, Ajmal Shah, he drugged her and raped her while she was lying unconscious.

Later, the tantrik baba started blackmailing her and kept raping her for five years. The victim further questioned the police authorities and said that when she had approached the police, they snubbed her and did not even file the complaint.

As per current reports, Kaushambi police have charged the accused under Section 376, 452 of the IPC. The investigating police added that the matter has been registered and investigations are underway. As per reports, not sure if the police will take any action in the case, the victim wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adithayanath in blood.

