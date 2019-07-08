KC Venugopal, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) said on the Karnataka crisis that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is conspiring to dissolve the Congress government in the state of Karnataka.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to destabilise the Karnataka government. Venugopal said all agencies are being misused and money offered for horse-trading. The AICC general secretary also sent a message to the BJP camp. He made it clear that the mandate is for JDS-Congress and the coalition government will survive in Karnataka as they have numbers as compared to BJP who don’t have numbers but is trying to topple the government.

All the ministers of the Congress and JD (S) in the Karnataka Cabinet submitted their resignations on Monday in a last-ditch bid to save the state’s 13-month-old coalition government from collapsing. Addressing media AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said 21 Congress ministers voluntarily resigned from the ministership. Hours after the Congress MLAs resigned from their cabinet posts, JDS MLAs also tendered their resignations in HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka.

The Congress has issued a circular to all MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by CLP leader Siddaramaiah on July 9, 2019. Karnataka Congress in charge of KC Venugopal and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao will remain present in the meeting.

After the mass resignation drama the strength of the Karnataka assembly is given below:

BJP: 105 MLAs

Congress: 79-10 = 69 MLAs (ST Somashekar,BC Patil,B Basavaraj,Ramalinga Reddy,Muniratna,Mahesh Kumtalli,Pratap G Patil,Ramesh Jarkiholi,Anand Singh,Shivaram Hebbar)

JD(S): 37-3 = 34 (H Vishwanath,Gopalaiah,Narayana Gowda)

BSP = 1 MLA

Independent: 1 MLA

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App