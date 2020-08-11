Chief Minister Of Telangana Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed anger and took severe exception over the Centre following faulty policies and the AP State government making meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana State. The CM has decided that for the Apex Council meeting to be held shortly, the facts about the projects being constructed in the Telangana State with complete data will be placed before the Council and strong arguments will be put forth. It was opined that a befitting reply should be given to both the AP State government and the Centre. The CM has also expressed deep regrets at the AP State government for lodging false complaints against the Telangana State. He also expressed his dissatisfaction over attitude of the AP Government.

To finalise the strategy to be implemented in the Apex Council meeting, the CM held a meeting with the Irrigation Officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. In this context, the CM examined the details keenly of the projects being constructed in the State. He also discussed about the stand taken by, opinions expressed by the AP government and the Centre.

“I, on my own, invited the AP State elders in the government, offered them lunch and discussed the matter. I have extended a friendly hand to the AP state government saying that both the states should construct projects based on the needs of the people. We have made our stand clear that there should not be any egos or Basins (River Basins). We have proposed that since both the states are natural neighbours, both should act in a friendly manner and move forward to the final goal of giving water to farmers in the respective States. We have also told them that the water being wasted into the sea should be diverted to the farmers and towards that goal, action plan should be implemented. But yet, the AP State government had unnecessarily poked us and picking up a fight. The AP State government lodged baseless allegations and complaints without any truth. Let us give a befitting answer in the Apex Council to effectively counter the AP State government’s meaningless charges and shut its mouth once and for all. We will create a situation where in the AP State government will never make such allegations in future,” the CM said.

“The Central government has also faulted in its attitude on the Telangana projects. We are constructing projects based on our share of the river waters. It is not at all correct to raise objections on the projects whose allocation of water was agreed upon before the formation of Telangana State, permissions given and huge funds were spent,” the CM observed.

“The Central government is also raising unnecessary objections over releasing water from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar. In fact, it is only after filling up of Nagarjuna Sagar project that other projects should be filled up with water. In fact, Srisailam is not an irrigation project. It is a hydroelectric project (Hydel power project). Without taking these facts into consideration, the Centre raising objections is not proper. As a State, the Telangana State also has some rights. The state is constructing its projects based on its rights. The Centre should not behave as though it is appropriating the States rights. We will make sure that the Centre’s policy is known all over the country and will declare all the facts on the matter,” the CM said.

“In Godavari, Krishna basins, projects are constructed based on the State’s rights. The projects, which are being constructed now, were sanctioned at the time of formation of the State. Water allocations were made for these projects. Permissions from all the Institutions concerned were given including the Centre Water Commission (CWC). About Rs 23,000 Crore funds were already spent. 31,500 acres of land was acquired. Having made such a progress, calling them as new projects is absurd, meaningless and foolish. Though these projects were sanctioned under the united AP state, they have not been completed. Moreover, with less water, high ayucut was proposed. With this, the irrigation needs could never be fulfilled. Designs of majority of these projects were not done keeping in view needs of the Telangana State and its interests. Hence, after formation of the Telangana State we have embarked on redesigning and construction of the projects, based on the share of water, needs and rights of the state. The Telangana Statehood movement began against the united AP rule as a dissatisfaction over projects were not completed despite the water allocations and discrimination being done on the Irrigation sector to the Telangana region,” the CM said.

The CM declared that Pranahita-Chevella project was redesigned to construct Kaleswaram project, Kanthanapally redesigned to construct Sammakka Sagar, Rajiv Sagar, Indira Sagar redesigned to construct Sitarama Project, and Dummugudem is redesigned to construct Sithamma Sagar. He said Pen Ganga projects agreement was reached in 1975 and the Tribunal award was also given. The CM has instructed the officials to collate data on when these projects were sanctioned? What are the permissions given? How much was spent to these projects when the state was formed. How much land was acquired? The GOs issued in this regard, etc., these details should be made public at the Apex Council meeting and given a befitting reply to those lodged complaints and raised objections.”

“In the first Apex Council meeting held in the past, the AP government had raised objections over the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Telangana State government mentioned about the Machumarri project taken up by the AP government. Then it was decided that both the projects would continue. It is not proper for the AP to raise the same matter now. We will also once again explain facts about Palamuru-Rangareddy Scheme,” the CM said.

The Tribunal made it clear that 20 per cent of water used for the drinking water purposes should be taken into consideration. Accordingly, of the 110 TMC of water used for drinking water purposes in Telangana State, 22 TMC should be taken into account, the CM explained.

“Telangana faced a lot of injustices in the irrigation sector right from the beginning. Nagarjuna Sagar, which was to be constructed at Yeleswaram, was built 17 Kms down in much injustice to the Telangana region. Due to the formation of united AP state, upper Krishna, Tungabhadra and Bhima projects have gone forever. The Bachawat tribunal itself made it clear that Telangana is facing injustices in the allocation of water. The Tribunal realised that the then united AP while arguing for its share of water did not take Telangana into consideration. This is the reason why the Bachawat tribunal made special allocation to Telangana. Projects like Nettempadu, Kaluwakurty, Bhima, and Koill Sagar including Jurala were completed after formation of the State. Since MLAs from Andhra region have blasted the pipes of RDS with bombs, the water, which was supposed to come to Telangana by gravity without any expenses, did not come. To stabilise the RDS Ayucut, after spending lot of money Tummilla Lift was constructed. In a similar way a lot of injustices were being meted out in the irrigation sector. After formation of the State, projects are being constructed based on the water allocation made for the State. Infact, the Telangana state needs more water. We need to get 1000 additional TMC in Godavari surplus water. Godavari has more catchment area in Telangana state. River Godavari flows in more area in Telangana State. Telangana State has also more needs. Of the 2000 TMC that goes into the sea, the Telangana state should at least be allocated 1000 TMC more,” the CM requested the Centre.

In this meeting, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Sri Rajat Kumar, CMO Secretary Ms Smita Sabharwal, CM OSR Sri Sridhar Deshpande, Government’s Chief Whip Sri Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, State Rythu Samithi President Sri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Sri Seri Subhash Reddy, MLA Sri Surender, E-in-C Sri Nagender Rao, Deputy E-in-C Ms Anita, DDA Sri Chander Rao, SE Sri R Koteswar Rao, EEs Sri K Prasad, Sri S Vijayakumar, DEE Sri Venkata Narayana, Advocate Sri Ravinder Rao participated.

