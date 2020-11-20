TRS leader and Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha’s blasted both congress and BJP for their anti-farmer policies. She further said the CM KCR may invite Congress also for anti-BJP conclave to be held in Hyderabad in December

TRS leader and Telangana CM’s daughter k.kavitha’s blasted both congress and BJP for their anti-farmer policies. She said , “BJP has adopted anti farmer and anti labour policies. We oppose them. We get support from farmer and labour bodies from across the nation. The Govt Of India is selling the AIR India , Railways , LIC. What is the need? TRS is strongly opposing the policies of central government.”

She further said the CM KCR May invite congress also for anti BJP conclave to be held in Hyderabad in December since congress is also like a regional partly its Indian notional congress . Kavitha said congress cannot be alternative to BJP since Rahul Gandhi is away from India for half of the time . She added ,”we are dead against the anti farmer and anti labour policies of Modi . We fight out against them with like minded parties. previously we supported GST and triple talaq on issue basis only”

Kavitha has chitchat media in her home . She said that “TRS victory march in GHMC elections will start from Gandhi Nagar division itself. the BJP and INC stopped Rs 10,000 relief fund to every flood-affected households in GHMC limits, by complaining to the Election Commission.” She said that these two parties had lost their right to seek votes from people of Hyderabad because they deprived the people of their basic rights amidst the crisis.

Kavitha lauded the efforts of CM K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government that had carried out development works worth Rs 67,000 crore across Hyderabad in the last 6 years. She told that the party is more focused on the development work than the disgruntled leaders of the party like D. Srinivas at this moment.