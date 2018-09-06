Telangana Assembly dissolved: K Chandrashekar Rao said that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country. Just a few hours after he had dissolved the state assembly, Rao addressed media and termed Gandhi as a buffoon.

Rao addressed media and termed Gandhi as a buffoon. He further added that the whole country is aware that Rahul Gandhi is a buffoon

Criticising the Congress president, Telangana’s caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country. Just a few hours after he had dissolved the state assembly, Rao addressed media and termed Gandhi as a buffoon. He further added that the whole country is aware that Rahul Gandhi is a buffoon. Recalling Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi at Lok Sabha, KCR compared Rahul Gandhi to a property and said that the more he shifts his focus to Telangana, the easier it will be for Rao to come back into the power.

He further slammed the Congress president and claimed that Rahul Gandhi has not worked but inherited the legacy of ‘Congress’ Delhi sultanate’. The following remarks by the state’s caretaker CM came in after the Telangana Governor had agreed to Rao’s demand of dissolving the state assembly.

Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, LGBT community celebrates victory at last

The following remarks by the Telangana caretaker chief minister came in soon after the Governor ESL Narasimhan had given its nod to dissolve the assembly. The Governor had later asked Rao to continue as the caretaker of the state. As per reports, the next elections will be held within the time period of 6 months. In order to reclaim his CM throne, Rao has to emerge as the winner in the upcoming polls.

12-year-old Dalit boy lynched by 5 minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Janmashtami day

The decision of dissolving the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting that reportedly lasted for less than an hour. After the meet, KCR reached Raj Bhawan to meet Telangana governor.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More