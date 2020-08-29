Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Former MP and Founding President of Telangana Jagruthi tried to be able to give a differently-abled Boga Vinay, the chance to once again control the wheels of his life.

TRS Party leader Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Former MP and Founding President of Telangana Jagruthi once again won a few hearts today when she tried to be able to give a differently-abled Boga Vinay, the chance to once again control the wheels of his life.

Boga Vinay, an engineering graduate from Korutla town met with a road accident on an unfateful day in 2014, that severely damaged his legs. A resident of Korutla Town Vinay, who was unable to work for 6 years now and with medical bills around his treatment mounting over to 18 lakhs, his family was also in distress and his mother chose to look after him.

Former MP Smt. Kavitha read about the heart-rending circumstances of Vinay and his family through a newspaper report. She immediately reached out to Vinay, interacted with him and assured for support from TRS Party and herself.

Also read: Vijayawada Fire Accident : 11 deaths, 1 case, 2 courts and 2 contradicting orders

Also read: Covid-19 update: India reports 76,472 new cases; tally crosses 34 lakh mark

Kavitha on behalf of the TRS Party on Saturday handed over a handicapped scooter to Vinay in presence of his mother in Hyderabad. Korutla MLA Sri Vidya Sagar Rao also marked his presence.

Vinay’s family thanked TRS Party, Former MP Kavitha, Korutla Mla Sri Vidya Sagar Rao for extending their support and for mucking in with the family.

Also read: MPs to get Covid-19 test done 72 hours before Parliament’s monsoon session: Speaker Om Birla