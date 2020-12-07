Justification of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to support Bharat Bandh called on December 8 protesting against the Central government’s Farm Bills was anti-farmer and politically motivated, Telangana senior BJP leader N V Subhash has remarked.

Hyderabad: Justification of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to support Bharat Bandh called on December 8 protesting against the Central government’s Farm Bills was anti-farmer and politically motivated, Telangana senior BJP leader N V Subhash has remarked.

Reacting to KCR’s decision to extend support to the bandh call, Subhash in a statement on Sunday said the growing popularity of Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana in general and Hyderabad in particular after the recent results in Dubbaka by-election and GHMC elections, the TRS president was taking hard decisions ignoring the interests of the farming community and announced to participate in the bandh.

The agriculture laws have been brought in for benefiting the farmers and leaders like KCR were opposing them on political interests. He said the farm sector was left to lurch over the decades without any reforms. The successive governments had not dared to touch the sector for various political reasons. The market yards became exploiting centres for farmers and getting MSP was a distant dream for them.

Also read: Politics escalates on farmer protests, oppn bands together in support of farmers’ Bharat Bandh call

Also read: Protests emerge in London over Farm Laws, Khalistan flag raised outside Indian mission

The Centre under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi has initiated reforms in the agriculture sector and introduced the farm Bills widening the market opportunities. Several agricultural scientists and experts have lauded the new farm laws stating that they will provide new market avenues for farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Opposing the farm laws, KCR government was making a major blunder throwing the future of the farming community at stake, Subhash said and added that KCR and his government was drawing battle lines going against the Centre’s initiative to make the agriculture a profitable venture putting an end to the ordeals of the farmers. BJP would launch a campaign in support of farm Bills to create awareness among the people about the benefits of the new laws, he added.

Also read: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz hints mass resignations of opposition leaders