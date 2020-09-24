KAEM Rank List 2020, cee.kerala.gov.in: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the KAEM 2020 Rank List on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Here are the steps to check the Rank List.

KEAM Rank List 2020 has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations or the CEE on Thursday. The aspirants who appeared for KEAM 2020 exam can now put their suspense to rest and head towards the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), cee.kerala.gov.in and check their ranks on the list. KEAM 2020 examination, this year, was held on July 30, 2020 and July 31, 2020. The marks for the same were declared on September 10,2020.

In the year 2020, a total of 71,742 candidates sat in both the papers of the KAEM 2020. CEE suggests, as per the results announced on September 10, 2020, a total of 44,390 students have cleared the Pharmacy exam and a total of 56,599 students have cleared the engineering exam.

Steps to check KAEM Rank List 2020:

Go to the official website of CEE, Kerala cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the link that reads KAEM Rank List 2020 Link or click here. A page will open where you have to key in your Login credentials. KARM Rank List 2020 would be displayed before you on your screens. Look for your rank in the list, also download the list for future references.

Commissioner for Entrance Exam, Kerala conducts the KAEM exam. Based on the KAEM scores of the students, they are given admissions in various degree courses at colleges across Kerala. The rank list was announced in a virtual press meet that commenced at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

