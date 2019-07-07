KEAM Counseling 2019. The deadline for registration for the counselling of the second round of Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical (KEAM) Examination has been increased till July 7,2019.

KEAM Counseling 2019: The registration for the counselling of the second round of Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical (KEAM) Examination has been postponed. Candidates can now register for the second round of counselling till July 7, 2019. Students those who wish to get admission in various engineering and medical colleges of Kerala should log in the official website www.cee-kerala.org before the deadline.

The seat allotment result of the second phase of KEAM Counseling 2019 will be declared on Monday 8 July 2019. Candidates must also note that to freeze their seat they will have to fill the admission fees till July 12, 2019. Also, if the seats remain even after the second round’s counselling then the next round’s counselling will be organized.

KEAM counselling 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: Click on the link of KEAM Counseling 2019 appearing on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Register online by logging-in to candidate log-in

Step 3: Select prefered colleges and courses in order of higher preference

Step 4: Submit options

Step 5: After clicking on the submit button, the payment fee option will be visible.

Step 6: After paying the fee, the registration process will end.

KEAM counselling 2019: Documents needed

Admit card issued by CEE

Certificate to prove date of birth

Original mark list to prove academic eligibility Pass certificate (if obtained)

Allotment letter issued by the CEE

Originals of all the uploaded documents

Any other documents as mentioned in Cla

Nativity certificate

Fee payment receipt

Entrance exam admit card

