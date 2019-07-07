CEE Kerela will release the first seat allotment list for MBBS/ BDS Agriculture/ Veterinary/ Forestry courses and a second list for Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy Courses today. The seat allotments will be released online on the official website.

KEAM Counselling 2019: CEE Kerela will release the first seat allotment list for MBBS/ BDS Agriculture/ Veterinary/ Forestry courses and second list allotment list for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy Courses today. Allotment list will be available to candidates who participated in the first and second phase of KEAM 2019. The seat allotment lists of KEAM counseling 2019 will be released online on the official website. A direct link will also be provided to the first and second phase of seat allotment list.

CEE Kerela has extended the dates of online registration for minority/ NRI quota candidates until July 7, 2019. According to the revised notification released earlier, the last date for the same was July 6, 2019.

The second phase of KEAM counseling 2019 for engineering/ Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses and the first phase of counseling for MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses started on June 29, 2019.

Candidates who will be allotted seats through KEAM 2019 counseling second phase for Architecture, Engineering, and Pharmacy courses will be required to take a print out of their second phase allotment. they will have to pay the remaining fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerela or through the online payment gateway between 8th July to 12th July 2019.

Candidates should note that the confirmation of option online is mandatory for being considered in the second phase of allotment for candidates allocated with a course in the first phase and those who have not received any allotment in the first place including SC/ST/OEC and other candidates eligible for fee concession. Candidates who do not confirm their options online will not be considered for the second phase allotment. Their higher order options in Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy streams will not be available in the next round of KEAM seat allotment 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App