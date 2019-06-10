The Commissioner of Entrance Examination(CEE) has announced the KEAM Rank list 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.Vishnu Vinod from Idukki’s Anakkara ranked first in KEAM entrance exams. Goutham Govind from Kochalummoodu in Kottayam district secured the second rank and Aquib Nawaz of Vedavathoor in Kottayam has bagged the third rank. The rank list only released in online mode.
The exam conducted on 23rd April in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. A total number of 64,795 candidates appeared for the Pharmacy exam, whereas 90,233 students gave the exam in engineering stream.
Steps to check the KEAM 2019 Merit List
Step 1: Visit the official website cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Enter the KEAM Candidate Login
Step 3: Type your login details such as application number and password in the login window
Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for the future reference
KEAM 2019 Counselling Process
The Counselling round for the KEAM 2019 will be conducted in the third week of June. The registrations for the KEAM 2019 counselling round will start from June 24, 2019. Candidates who will have their name in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling rounds.
Steps for the counselling process
Step 1: Visit online for the KEAM Counselling 2019
Step 2: Choose your preferred college and course
Step 3: Release of trial allotment list
Step 4: Release of final allotment list
Step 5: Payment of seat acceptance fee
Step 6: Report the allotted college
Step 7: Check your selection and keep a print out for future reference.