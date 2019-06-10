The Commissioner of Entrance Examination(CEE) has announced the KEAM Rank list 2019. Vishnu Vinod from Idukki's Anakkara ranked first in KEAM entrance exams. The exam conducted on 23rd April in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination(CEE) has announced the KEAM Rank list 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.Vishnu Vinod from Idukki’s Anakkara ranked first in KEAM entrance exams. Goutham Govind from Kochalummoodu in Kottayam district secured the second rank and Aquib Nawaz of Vedavathoor in Kottayam has bagged the third rank. The rank list only released in online mode.

The exam conducted on 23rd April in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. A total number of 64,795 candidates appeared for the Pharmacy exam, whereas 90,233 students gave the exam in engineering stream.

Steps to check the KEAM 2019 Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the KEAM Candidate Login

Step 3: Type your login details such as application number and password in the login window

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for the future reference

KEAM 2019 Counselling Process

The Counselling round for the KEAM 2019 will be conducted in the third week of June. The registrations for the KEAM 2019 counselling round will start from June 24, 2019. Candidates who will have their name in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling rounds.

Steps for the counselling process

Step 1: Visit online for the KEAM Counselling 2019



Step 2: Choose your preferred college and course



Step 3: Release of trial allotment list



Step 4: Release of final allotment list



Step 5: Payment of seat acceptance fee



Step 6: Report the allotted college



Step 7: Check your selection and keep a print out for future reference.

