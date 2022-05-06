Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami offered prayers when the Kedarnath Temple doors opened on Friday morning

Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the country’s 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple doors were opened following a centuries-old Vedic chanting process. Flowers have been placed in 15 quintals around the temple. Last November 6, the temple’s gates were closed for the winter for six months.

Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites known as the ‘Char Dham,’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath. It is located on the Mandakini river’s bank. Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya.

On the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya, the annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi area. On May 8, the Badrinath Temple’s portals will open.

However, the state government reduced the number of pilgrims allowed to visit the Char Dhams earlier this month. Badrinath will be able to accommodate 15,000 pilgrims each day, Kedarnath 12,000, Gangotri 7,000, and Yamunotri 4,000. This agreement is for a period of 45 days.

A negative COVID-19 test report or immunization certificate is not required for pilgrims this year.

Every year, thousands of tourists and devotees go from all over the country and overseas to visit the Char Dhams.