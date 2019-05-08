Kedarnath temple portals to open tomorrow, Char Dham Yatra for the year begins: On May 7, 2019, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri, two of the holiest sites in Hinduism, were opened for the pilgrims. However, the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath are slated to be opened on Thursday and Friday; May 9 and May 10 respectively.

Kedarnath temple portals to open tomorrow, Char Dham Yatra for the year begins: On May 7, 2019, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri, two of the holiest sites in Hinduism, were opened for the pilgrims. However, the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath are slated to be opened on Thursday and Friday; May 9 and May 10 respectively. Popularly knows as Char Dham pilgrimage among Hindus, the yatra mostly begins on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and continues till Bhai Duj. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims from across the world visit the holy site.

On May 7, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri were opened for the pilgrims at 11:30 AM and 1:15 PM respectively. This year, the portals of Badrinath will be opened at 5:35 in the morning and will be closed on October 29, 2019. The yatra begins with the idols of both the presiding deities, Ganga and Yamuna, being carried from their winter abodes, Mukhba and Kharsali for the ceremony.

#Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath temple to open tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4wifU0TfPw — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The Uttrakhand government has been taking measures to make the pilgrimage easier. Loudspeakers have been installed across the trails to make the important announcements. Kedarnath is located at a distance of 223 km from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and close to the source of Mandakini river at a height of 3,583 m (11,755 ft) above sea level.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App