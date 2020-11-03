On being attacked with onions at his rally in Bihar's rally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that they can keep throwing as it will not have any impact. After his speech, Kumar told the security personnel to let go those people as they would understand it themselves after a few days.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday was attacked with onions when he was talking about jobs at a rally in Madhubani district. Nitish was addressing the rally for the third phase of the elections as polling for the second phase was going on today.

“Keep throwing. You all can understand. This will not have any impact,” he said in the rally. However, after this incident, security personnel became alert and formed a security cordon. The Chief Minister completed his speech in the election meeting. When the security personnel started catching the stone thrower, Kumar told them to leave those people and they would understand it themselves after a few days.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. “Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There’re only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled yet. We’re asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what the Chief Minister couldn’t achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed,” said RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Attacking the Nitish government over policy discrepancies, RJD scion claimed that the health and education sectors were in shambles under the current government. “Lack of enough doctors and nurses have left hospitals in a bad shape. Even the education system is in shambles under Nitish Ji’s governance. We would like to ask him why Bihar is considered the poorest state across India?” Tejashwi added.

The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) chief ministerial candidate further assured his party’s victory in the polls. “We are certain of Nitish Ji’s fall and Mahagathbandan’s rise in these elections. His recent statements make us wonder about his years of political experience,” Yadav concluded.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.