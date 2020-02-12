Kejriwal 3.0: Arvind Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi Party to a resounding victory for the third consecutive time, will be sworn in as chief minister on February 16.

Kejriwal 3.0: Incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi Party to a clean sweep in Delhi elections counting for which was held on Tuesday, will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi on Sunday, February 16, at Ramlila Maidan, the site of the India Against Corruption movement of 2011 which led to the formation of the AAP.

This is the 3rd time that AAP has won elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The AAP won 62 seats and the BJP 8, the Congress drew a blank. In 2015, the AAP had won 67 seats and the BJP 3. The Congress had ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the recently deceased Sheila Dikshit.

Yesterday after the victory, Kejriwal said he loves the people of Delhi, and blew kisses at his supporters. He said the win is for Mother India. Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Gopal Rai, Amanatullah Khan, apart from Kejriwal, were the key winners from Patparganj, Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Babarpur, Okhla and New Delhi seats respectively.

Also Read: Patparganj Assembly Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia retains seat by 3,207 votes

Kejriwal said his party’s win is a defeat of polarization, hate and win for constructive politics.The BJP campaign was based on national issues including the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act’s unequal exclusion of Muslim refugees from seeking citizenship.

Also Read: It’s Kejriwal 3.0; Manoj Tiwari, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee congratulate AAP convener

The BJP has had a bad couple of months, losing elections to the Jharkhand Assembly and being pipped to the CM’s seat in Maharashtra. Though the BJP campaign rallies were addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, their campaign speeches didn’t move Delhiites, who stuck with the AAP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App