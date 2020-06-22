A day after review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday briefed the Delhiites about the situation of novel coronavirus- Covid-19 in the national capital. Of the 25,000 active Covid-19 cases, around 12,000 are in home isolation. Around 18,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis.

He announced that all the patients under home isolation would be given oximeters, which will help them access their oxygen level. Every district would also be provided access to oxygen concentrators. In case, the oxygen level of a particular patients drops, they can call on the helpline number and a team will reach out to me. If needed, the patient will be shifted to the hospital.

He further added that India is fighting two wars against China- coronavirus pandemic and at the border. Urging that there should be no politicisation on this matter and everyone should unite in the fight, he emphasised that just like 20 soldiers did not back down, we won’t retreat and win both the wars.

All those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure your oxygen levels every few hours. Once you are well, you can return it to the govt: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fz0qv563qo — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

#WATCH Our country is fighting 2 wars against China – one at border & another against virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised. Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/9MxI6h5Ahp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

India witnessed a spike of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India has reached 4,25,282, including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 13699 deaths. In Delhi, the total number of cases have neared 60K mark, including 24,558 active cases, 33013 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2175 deaths.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App