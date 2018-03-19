Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday while continuing with his apology trail apologised to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and expressed regret for unverified allegations made against him. The Dehli Chief Minister has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing regret for unverified allegations made against him.

In the letter, Kejriwal wrote,"I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us&bring the court proceedings to a closure."

Following Arvind Kejriwal’s apology, he and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also filed a joint application for seeking of withdrawn of the defamation case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Nitin Gadkari has come after the Delhi CM had apologised to former Revenue Minister in the then Akali Dal-led government. Kejriwal had previously apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia and retracted from his allegations against him where he alleged that Majithia was involved in a drug racket case.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also apologised to senior lawyer and son of Kapil Sibal. Amit Sibal had filed a defamation suit against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleging that Kapil Sibal had a conflict in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.

However, hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tendering an apology to Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier said, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now? STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab government can’t ignore these facts.”

