Kejriwal Challenges Rss Over Modi's 'Sent By God' Claim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “sent by God” remark. Kejriwal asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to describe their stance on the issue. This came after PM Modi, in an interview, had said that he had been “sent by Parmatma (God).”

During the Punjab Lok Sabha elections, AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence, stating, “I felt that we would win 13 out of 13 seats; people had made up their minds. Because in the last 2 years, we have made electricity-free, we have built schools here. We had employed youths. People were very happy…so we would win all 13 seats.”

The Delhi CM stated, “He (PM Modi) was saying that if you voted for the INDIA bloc, they would take one of your two buffaloes, they would take away ‘tontis’ (taps), they would take away your ‘mangal sutra’. In Maharashtra, he said Sharad Pawar was a ‘bhatakti aatma’, and Uddhav Thackeray was the fake son of his father. People didn’t expect these things; they expected the PM to speak on reducing petrol/diesel prices…so on one hand, they were suffering, and on the other hand, the Prime Minister was busy abusing.”

Further a swipe at the Prime Minister, the AAP national convenor asked people if they were ready to accept PM Modi as ‘God’, “Nowadays, PM Modi is in a different world altogether. If you looked at his last 10-12 interviews, he was openly saying that I was not a normal human, I was God’s avatar. I was not born out of my mother but directly emerged on this planet. Today, I wanted to ask the people of this country, did they also believe that PM Modi was God? We believed in Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Waheguru. How could we accept him as God?” Kejriwal asked.

He added, “Now, even his followers were saying the same thing…Sambit Patra said Lord Jagannath was PM Modi’s devotee. JP Nadda says PM Modi was ‘Devtaon ka devta’. In which world were they living, people were in distress, and they were calling themselves God. And I wanted RSS to take a clear stand here; they couldn’t remain silent. Did RSS also believe that PM Modi was God’s avatar?”

Voting for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats took place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. The counting of votes took place on June 4.

