Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he has discussed with the hotel associations of the national capital on how can they work together to strengthen the hotel industry and Delhi’s economy. Kejriwal said in a tweet that he had a fruitful discussion with the hotel associations of Delhi on how they could work together to strengthen the hotel industry and Delhi’s economy.

Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a tweet said that hotel associations of Delhi thanked the Delhi government for opening hotels. The tweet read that the hotel associations of Delhi met with Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal and thanked the Delhi government for opening hotels in Delhi. The tweet further said that Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said all stakeholders have to come together in strengthening Delhi’s economy.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued order for re-opening of hotels in the national capital, except in containment zones. After persistent efforts of Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Hon’ble LG on Wednesday decided to open the hotels along with the opening of weekly markets on a trial basis. However, the gyms of Delhi will remain closed, said a press release from the Delhi government on August 19.

Following the decision, Kejriwal said that the corona situation in Delhi was much better then, Now, the economy of Delhi has to be brought on track. For this, we had already proposed opening all the hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the Central government.

We again requested the central government, and we are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi government has been approved. Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened. At the same time, the weekly market will be opened on a trial basis. In the meantime, everyone must exercise precautions and follow social distancing.

