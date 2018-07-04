The Supreme Court verdict is not about statehood. It is that the Lieutenant Governor cannot be the one person taking all decisions concerning the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and that this power is vested with the chief minister of the elected government of Delhi, which is Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal. The verdict was given by an SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

Wednesday’s Supreme Court order favouring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his struggle for control over Delhi’s fate with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seems to have given a super fillip to the Aam Aadmi Party government’s push for statehood to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Though the court has underlined the constitutional provisions all over again, AAP has reason to gloat. The verdict was given by an SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The reason for such joy lies in the text of the SC order. L-G Baijal has been told not to be “obstructionist” in what is a clear shooting down of the paralysis that has gripped work in Delhi, reminding one of the oft-quoted policy paralysis which got the NDA into the Delhi throne. Baijal has been told by the court to act on the advice of the council of ministers in grimy, sweaty Delhi and not just that of his immediate masters who rule from the rarefied, lush greens of Lutyens’ Delhi.

The court said Baijal’s approval was not required for every decision and he should not interfere in every call taken by the ministers of an elected government. But problems remain – the Delhi government will have no say on matters of land, police and public order. The court categorically nixed the AAP government’s argument that Delhi is a state. This leaves room for more popular protests and movements to drive for such a decision.

Also Read: L-G vs Kejriwal: CJI Dipak Misra says real power must lie with State Government

Without powers over land, public order and police, the much-hailed AAP victory is just noise or at best a virtual victory that doesn’t change anything on the ground. But the Supreme Court order’s striking down extra powers granted to the L-G over IAS/IPS staff via executive order allows the state government to carry out its work which otherwise would have been stuck at the L-G’s office or at the President’s.

The perception points gained by AAP are enormous in a static political scene which is waiting for any unravelling within the ruling establishment. The AAP government has been struggling for power to take autonomous decisions since the day it came to power in 2015. It led various protests and tried to keep the issue of Delhi statehood active but did not gain support.

For Kejriwal, who recently made headlines when he along with other cabinet ministers staged a 9-day sit-in protest at L-G’s residence, in which he got the support from 4 non-BJP chief ministers, this is a good evening to chart better work for the state and not run into obstacles.

Also Read: CM Kejriwal vs L-G Anil Baijal: Here’s what all neta log said about Delhi power tussle verdict

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More