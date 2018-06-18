Aam Aami Party minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to LNJP hospital after complaining of breathing and severe body ache. Jain along with other ministers was on a hunger strike after the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal refused to approve a doorstep ration delivery scheme and other demands of the AAP. The Delhi Health minister started his fast on June 12, followed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on June 13. The report suggests that he has lost 3.7 kgs 5 days.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who was on hunger strike from past 5 days over the Aam Aadmi Party government’s standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been admitted to a nearby medical health centre after his health deteriorated during the protest. According to a report, the minister was immediately rushed to Lok Naik hospital after his sugar levels fell. Later he was shifted to LNJP hospital. Speaking to media, an official from the LNGP hospital having the knowledge of the matter said that Jain is recovering and the administration will be monitoring his health status at regular intervals. Jain

The incident came to light after Delhi CM Kejriwal, took to Twitter and said that Jain’s ketone levels have gone down and he is suffering from severe body ache and headache. Reportedly, Satyendra Jain was also facing difficulty in breathing and passing in urine.

Good morning Delhi Last nite, Satinder Jain’s ketone levels increased n he complained of headache, bodyache, difficulty in breathing n difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well. It is 6th day of Mansh’s fast. He is doing well — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2018

Notably, Health Minister Jain and Education Minister Manish Sisodia began the hunger strike a day after Delhi CM Kejriwal announced a sit-in protest with his colleagues in Governor’s office waiting room, demanding that he ask the IAS officers to end what they call an illegal strike and approve a doorstep ration delivery scheme.

According to a report, the Delhi Health minister started his fast on June 12, followed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on June 13. Jain had earlier spoke to media about his deteriorating health and claimed that he has lost 3.7 kgs between June 12 to 16. He was only on water since starting his fast.

Meanwhile, on June 17, a group of IAS officers held a press conference and denied the charges levelled by Kejriwal government that they are on a strike for 4 long months. The officials said that they have been targeted and victimized by the ruling Delhi government for political gains.CM Arvind Kejriwal directly responded to the press conference by the officers, promising them security and seeking full cooperation.

