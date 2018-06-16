After Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal denied permission to four Chief Ministers including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's P Vijayan and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, all four CMs addressed a press conference and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

As the stand-off between the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi and Centre continue, four state Chief Ministers including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala’s P Vijayan and Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy addressed a press conference after Delhi’s L-G Anil Baijal denied to give permission to all four CMs who wanted to meet Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM is on a sit-in protest at L-G’s office for the past 6 days.

Speaking at the press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, “We will tell the PM to intervene in this matter and solve it. Had the President been here, we would have told him too. This is a democracy and that is how a democracy functions. I wanted to meet Delhi CM but I was told, verbally and not even written, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to LG for an appointment but we were told that he (LG) is not even there. We waited so long but we were not allowed.”

“There are 2 crore people in Delhi. The work has been disrupted for 4 months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this. LG is the appointed leader, if not he then to whom will one to go to seek time and talk? This is a constitutional crisis. But there should never be such crisis due to which a government and the common people have to suffer,” Mamata Banerjee added.

Addressing the press conference, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that they have come here to show their our support to Delhi CM. “We demand that the Prime Minister interferes in this issue and takes necessary steps to solve this problem.”

“Because of the attitude of the central government, this has happened. Centre is restricting the federal system which is a threat to the nation. Everyone is with him (Delhi CM). All the democratic people are with Delhi CM,” said Kerala CM P Vijayan.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also addressed the media and said, “We are requesting the Lieutenant Governor and Government of India to talk it out. We came here to express our support to Delhi CM. The LG has to allow this government to function. Mamata Banerjee had asked permission from the LG to see the CM to which there was no response.

Thanking all four Chief Ministers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The people of Delhi will be ever grateful to you. We will all work together to save the democracy.”

