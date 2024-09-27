Kejriwal To BJP: ‘Inducting the Most Corrupt Leaders – Is Bhagwat Okay With This?’

The Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of inducting 'corrupt' leaders in the party.

During his address in the Delhi assembly on Friday, the former Delhi Chief Minister questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over the induction of leaders with corruption allegations into the BJP.

Citing a purported letter Kejriwal had written to Bhagwat, he asked, “Is Mohan Bhagwat satisfied with Modi ji’s decision to induct the most corrupt leaders in the BJP by scaring them through ED and CBI?”

“Recently, I wrote a letter to Mohan Bhagwat. I asked questions on 4-5 things. One of the questions was, is Mohan Bhagwat satisfied with Modi ji’s decision to induct the most corrupt leaders to join BJP by scaring them through ED and CBI? On 27 June 2023, the Prime Minister said that Ajit Pawar had done a Rs 70,000 crore scam and five days later, he made Pawar join the BJP and made him deputy CM. I wanna ask, do you have any shame?” Kejriwal said during his address.

“On 22 July 2015, in Assam, the BJP said Himanata Biswa Sarma is corrupt and one month later he joined BJP. Like these, there are 25 members. They are very close to Modi ji. This is their honesty. These are 25 jewels,” he added.

Kejriwal further questioned RSS about opposition leaders joining BJP and took a jibe, saying that the duty of RSS workers is now limited to “laying carpets.”

“How can RSS members accept that? And the RSS workers still can’t get tickets. Their work is now reduced to laying out the carpet. They lay out the carpet for the NCP leader, Congress leader who joined BJP.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal put up five questions to the RSS chief and urged him to take responsibility in matters of the BJP.

He asked, “BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, Did you ever stop Modi ji from doing wrong things?”

The former CM alleged that the BJP is using ED, CBI for threatening opposition parties and emphasised the need for ethical governance and political stability.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail after he secured bail in connection to the Excise Policy case. The case alleges multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

After coming out, Kejriwal announced his resignation from the CM post, following which Atishi, who held maximum portfolios in the government, took over as the chief minister.

(With ANI Inputs)

