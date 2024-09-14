Home
Kejriwal To Visit Hanuman Temple, A Day After Release From Tihar Jail

Kejriwal's visit to the temple comes after the Supreme Court granted him bail on Friday in the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will visit the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place at noon today to offer thanks and seek blessings.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Today at noon, I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings.”

The Supreme Court granted bail but set certain limitations like barring him from entering the CM office and signing files.
Kejriwal’s lawyer Rishikesh Kumar, while speaking to ANI, listed out the bail condition set by SC.

“Conditions given are the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh each has to be submitted. This is being done. The second condition imposed is that he will join the trial on each date unless an exemption is moved by him.”

He further added that some other conditions imposed by the court are similar to those when he was granted bail in ED arrest.
“Other conditions are similar to the conditions that have been imposed in the ED matter. That signing of the document and working as the CM is not allowed.”
Arvind Kejriwal will have to move an application if he wants to modify the conditions imposed by CM, “considering that SC may modify those conditions which have been imposed in ED matter,” Advocate Kumar said.

To summarise the conditions applied by SC, Delhi CM has to submit surety bond of Rs 10 Lakh. He cannot make any comments about the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal cannot enter the CM office and sign official documents unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor’s sanctions. He can’t enter the CM office or Delhi secretariat. CM will have to be present for trial unless exempted by the court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

