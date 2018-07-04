Centre may file a review petition challenging certain paragraphs of the Supreme Court's verdict on the tussle of power between the L-G and elected government of Delhi. According to a senior government functionary quoted in the report, today the Supreme Court merely reiterated the special status of Delhi

Centre may file a review petition challenging certain paragraphs of the Supreme Court's verdict on the tussle of power between the L-G and elected government of Delhi.

After the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict on the tussle of power between the L-G and elected government of Delhi, Centre contested the AAP’s claim of victory and may file a review petition according to a report on Hindustan Times.

According to a senior government functionary quoted in the report, today the Supreme Court merely reiterated the special status of Delhi and the fact that L-G was not like any other governors of other states but has special powers.

As per the senior functionary, the AAP’s contention that Delhi is like any other state and the governor like any other governors has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court upheld,”Delhi’s special status as a territory and that it is not a state in the conventional sense. The LG still has the right to reserve decisions (taken by the Delhi government) for consideration by the President,” the official was quoted as saying.

According to the official, the L-G will not be able to refer Delhi government’s decision without giving reasons but he can stall the decisions referring them to the President.

Law and order, police and land are stated by the Supreme Court to be outside the purview of the Delhi government underlining the fact that Delhi cannot be a full state.

After the judgement, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Centre will study the verdict and then react. According to the officials quoted by Hindustan Times, MHA is yet to take a decision on whether to approach the court against the decision as certain paragraphs in the decision are contentious and could be challenged.

As per the officials, the Supreme Court only interpreted Article 239 AA which deals with the National Capital Territory, but this Article has to be read in tandem with the General Clauses Act which defines a union territory with or without a legislature.

After today’s judgement, there are a total of 9 petitions before it, 7 filed by the AAP and 2 by the L-G, which will be dealt with by regular benches.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More