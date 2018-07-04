Somnath Bharti said that with APP getting a clean chit, several schemes proposed by AAP will not get stalled anymore and will get a green signal. Bharti added that leaving aside land, law & order and police, Delhi government will have its full say in other subjects.

Reacting on the verdict given by the Supreme Court over the prevailing tussle between L-G Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, politician-lawyer, Somnath Bharti termed the verdict as a Constitutional win and added that the verdict is a loss for all those who were trying to stall or overrule the governance by AAP. Terming the decision by CJI as a win for the Delhi people, Bharti said that with AAP getting the real power of the state, several projects that were stalled will be completed before the given time. Stating that the decision by the apex court was in favour of Kejriwal-led AAP, Bharti said that the authority over law and order, police and land will lie with the L-G Anil Baijal only. He added that Delhi government will enjoy the power over other subjects.

Speaking to a leading news channel, Somnath Bharti said that with APP getting a clean chit, several schemes proposed by AAP will not get stalled anymore and will get a green signal. Somanth Bharti added that the verdict was as per the Constitution of India.

Bharti added that the power enjoyed with the Delhi government now will be equivalent to the power rested with any state government.

Commenting on the work of Delhi government, Somnath Bharti said that leaving aside land, law & order and police, Delhi government will have its full say in other subjects. He added that with AAP getting the ‘real power’, they can work of the betterment of the people of Delhi.

In the verdict passed by the Supreme Court, CJI Dipak Misra, who read the majority of the verdict, said that L-G Anil Baijal must not act as an obstructionist and added that he has to abide by the decisions taken by the council of ministers.

The following remarks come after Centre’s lawyer, Nalin Kohli had said AAP’s main plank was that this is a state whereas in today’s verdict the Court has unequivocally said that Delhi is not a state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More