The FIRs were filed after the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) had lodged complaints against Delhi chief minister, his brother-in-law and others over irregularities in issuing contracts for the construction of sewers and roads in Delhi. After the matter was highlighted ACB filed three separate FIRs in May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal was arrested by the Anti Corruption Branch on Thursday, April 10. The following arrest was made after the ACB was able to establish his connection with the Public Works Department (PWD) scam. The accused Vinay Bansal has been identified as Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law Surender Bansal’s son. As per reports, the matter was highlighted last year after three FIRs were filed by the Delhi Police. As per investigating officers, the FIRs were filed after the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) had lodged complaints against Delhi chief minister, his brother-in-law, and others.

Reports suggested that in the complaint filed, the founder had accused the Delhi chief minister and his relatives for alleged regularities while granting contracts for construction of roads and sewers in New Delhi. Reports suggested that the government had irregularly granted contracts to Renu Construction Company to build drainage systems in north-west Delhi’s Bakoli village in April 2015. After the matter was highlighted ACB filed three separate FIRs in May.

During preliminary investigations conducted by the ACB, it found that the company gave the tender at 46% low cost to Mahadev Impact that doesn’t even exist on papers. The investigations also revealed that the contract of construction was also not completed. Kejriwal’s relative, Vinay Bansal’s arrest came in after the ACB found that he was a 50% partner in the company. The other accused, Surendra died last year after prolonged illness. Sources suggest that ACB arrested Bansal after he failed to give satisfactory answers to their questions. Meanwhile, reacting to the media reports, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the arrest as “motivated and an act of political vendetta.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App