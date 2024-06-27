Kempegowda Jayanthi 2024: Bengaluru Habba Celebrates Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's 515th Birth Anniversary; Who is he?

Nardaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, 515th birth anniversary been marked by the Bengaluru state government in celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti coming this June 27, 2024. In addition to other festivities, BengaluruHabba has been declared to mark the occasion.

The government does not officially declare public holiday, but it marks this day with exhibitions showcasing his historical documents, short films about his life, and other activities to honour what he had done and let young people know about him in future generations.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, simply referred to as Kempegowda, was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire in the 16th century and is acclaimed for founding the city of Bengaluru (Bangalore) in Karnataka. His historical relevance makes him a remarkable figure in the history of Karnataka; thus his birthday is celebrated as “Kempegowda Jayanthi.”

Early Life and Founding of Bengaluru

Kempegowda was born in 1510 at a village near Yelahanka, which is now part of Bengaluru, in 1510. He belonged to a family of chieftains and succeeded his father as the ruler of Yelahanka Nadu. In 1537, Bengaluru was founded by him after receiving approval from Vijayanagara Empire’s ruler.

https://x.com/i/status/1806210347264569579

Contributions and Achievements

1. Urban Planning: Kempegowda gets credit for planning and setting up Bengaluru; he set the city with good roads and well marked markets by building a mud structure. Kempegowda envisaged a city with both residential and business premises (which were instrumental in tying the city together becoming one urban area).

2. Infrastructure Development: In order to meet the city’s water requirements, he has constructed several lakes and tanks which include Kempambudhi and Dharmambudhi lakes. That’s why such constructions as dams were crucial in enabling farmers grow crops as well as giving people potable water.

3. Construction of temples and cultural patronage: Kempegowda constructed many temples among them the well known Nandi temple (Bull temple) in Basavanagudi. He promoted local traditions and practices being a patron of the arts and culture.

4. Fortifications: The strengthening of the city’s defences was done through four watchtowers at the cardinal points of the city which exist to date.

https://x.com/i/status/1806217414876750269

Kempegowda Jayanthi

We celebrate Kempegowda Jayanthi to commemorate the memory and relevant efforts of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Different cultural activities, parades, and praises mark this day. It is an opportunity for the inhabitants of Karnataka to ponder upon what Nadaprabhu did and how it made the state capital an important city in the history books.

Legacy

Kempegowda played a big role in the evolution of Bangalore as a prime commercial and cultural point in Karnataka and India. His input in city planning and infrastructure development has remained indelible with him remembered as a transformational leader. Kempegowda founded the city of Bangalore, and to honor him, there are many named avenues, among them being the Majestic bus terminal. His bust stands at the Kempegowda International Airport just as in other landmarks signifying his lasting achievement. This means that his birthday still remains relevant in the state of Karnataka due to this recognition through celebration.

