Kendrapara boat capsize: At least 9 people were killed after a fishing boat carrying more than 30 picnickers capsized at the confluence of Mahanadi river and Bay the of Bengal in Kendrapara district on Wednesday evening, the ANI reported. The Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel, fire brigade personnel and some local fishermen were pressed into service to carry out the rescue operation. According to reports, the picnickers were returning from the Hukitola Lighthouse to Kujang area of Paradip on the occasion of New Year. The victims were residents of Hasina village in Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur district.

The district administration has identified the persons who lost their lives in the tragedy. They are: Prabhati Swain (32), Anu Tarai (29), Ayush Tarai (4), Debasis Sahoo (8), Rosy Sahoo (14), Dhuna Sahoo (8), Ishani Dalai (3), Pinu Swain (5), and Khusi Pani (4) while six-year-old Subhashree Swain is still missing. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for kin of deceased and free treatment for the injured in Kendrapara boat tragedy.

According to reports, the ill-fated boat was ferrying around 55 picnickers.

