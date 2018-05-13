A minor girl was molested inside a theatre hall by a businessman at Edappal in Malappuram in presence of her mother. The incident came to light after a video showing the man assaulting the girl right from the beginning when he sat near the girl was handed over to the police by Childline workers. Police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered.

In a spree of sexual exploitation cases of minor in the country, another molestation case has been reported in Kerala. A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a molestation case in the state. The man has reportedly molested the minor girl while watching a movie at the theatre in Edappal in Malappuram. Shockingly, as per police report, the man had sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was also present at the place. The man has been identified as K V Moitheenkutty, who is a native of Thrithala in Palakkad and is reportedly a businessman.

According to reports in a leading daily, the incident came to light after a CCTV footage showed that Moitheenkutty was sitting in the between the mother and the daughter when they went to watch a movie at the theatre. The man was repeatedly seen assaulting the minor girl despite the girl’s mother sitting beside him. It has been also learned that the theatre management had handed over the video clips to the Childline workers on April 25, however, no action was taken against the accused untill a Malayalam TV channel aired the video on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ill mother marries off 13-year-old son to 23-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh

Moreover, the according to theatre staff, they weren’t able to check the CCTV footages on the day when the incident took place, as there was another function going on in the same complex and that they were busily engaged with it. One of the staff from the theatre informed, “By the time we noticed this incident and informed our management, they left the theatre after the movie. We copied the visuals and handed them over it to Childline the very next day”. The staff further said that many families come to watch movies without any fear in Malappuram and they don’t want such mishaps to affect their reputation. Moreover, it has been learned from reports that the accused is a trader and the mother and the daughter were living at his property.

ALSO READ: NewsX-CNX exit poll 2018: Lingayats may ignore Congress lures in likely hung Karnataka Assembly

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App