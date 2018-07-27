Archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosai Pakiam on Friday slammed the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma for her proposal to scrap practice of confessions in churches. In this matter, Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference has also sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NCW's chief proposal.

Hours after the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma demanded that practice of confessions should be abolished in the churches, Archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosai Pakiam on Friday expressed his displeasure and condemned her statement. Speaking on the matter, Pakiam told ANI that NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma shouldn’t dictate that practices of confessions should be abolished in churches. In this matter, Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference has also sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over National Commission of Women’s proposal to abolish the practice of confessions in churches.

Earlier in the day, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has recommended that practice of confessions should be abolished in the churches as it was giving priests of churches the leverage of blackmailing the women. The NCW chief issued these recommendations while submitting a report on the two sex scandals in the churches of Kerala.

The NCW chairperson also sought a proper investigation by a central agency into the two sex scandals that reported last month. Earlier in the day, Kerala BJP leader and National Commission for Minorities vice president George slammed the NCW chief for her recommendations, saying that NCM will not allow any such proposal to be implemented.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More