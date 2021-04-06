The battleground in Kerala is heating up as the state votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. Leader of opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a "historic victory"

Biggest voting day of 2021 is underway in 4 States & 1 UT and the battleground in Kerala is heating up as the state votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. Leader of opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a “historic victory” in the Kerala Assembly elections.

The opposition is claiming that the poll is going to create a sort of milestone in political history of Kerala. Meanwhile Union minister V Muraleedharan after casting his votes told his supporters that this poll is going to create a sort of milestone in political history of Kerala where people will be expressing their dissatisfaction & reject both UDF & LDF alliances. In this high stake polls, CPI(M), which earlier contested 84 or 85 seats in the assembly elections from 2006 to 2016, is contesting only 75 seats.

Meanwhile in its first since 1996 the Congress is contesting from 93 seats which is the highest. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be facing BJP’s P CK Padmanabhan from Dharmadam. Meanwhile high prolific and talked bout BJP candidate Metro Man E Sreedharan exuded his confidence over BJP’s victory in single-phase Kerala Assembly elections and asserting there’s doubt he will be winning the elections.

#KeralaElections2021: Union Minister V Muraleedharan casts vote at Kottaram booth in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram. "This poll is going to create a sort of milestone in political history of Kerala. People will express their dissatisfaction & reject both UDF & LDF alliances," he says pic.twitter.com/TSVgNIuAW0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Actor Mammootty cast his vote for #KeralaElections2021 at a polling booth in Ponnurunni, Ernakulam. pic.twitter.com/i7uYLyLYPe — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Also Read: TN, Puducherry and Kerala Assembly polls: 39.90%, 53.76% and 47.28 voter turnout recorded till 1 pm