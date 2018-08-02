4 members of a Kerala family were found buried inside their home at Thdopuzha in Idukki district on Wednesday. They all were buried inside their home, stacked over one another, with deep stab wounds.

The man, Krishan was an astrologer and therefore many people used to visit him, including celebrities, but police have also revealed that the family lived a secluded life.

Bodies of 4 members of a family reportedly missing from the past 4 days were found buried inside their home, stacked over one another, with deep stab wounds in Kerala’s Idukki district.

The incident brings back the chilling memory of Delhi’s Burari where 11 members of a family were found hanging after performing some occult practice. The Kerala police have suspected black magic behind these alleged murders as one of the victims was booked earlier for performing occult rituals.

The victims, identified as 52-year-old K Krishnan, 50-year-old Susheela (Krishnan’s wife), 22-year-old daughter Arsha and 20-year-old son Arjun, were found stacked on top of each other in the compound of their house after police were called in as nobody had seen the family for the past 4 days.

“The father had a rubber plantation but also appeared to have practised witchcraft. We still have not been able to find the cause and means of death. We are probing all angles to the death, including witchcraft,” a police official was quoted by NDTV as saying.

A hammer and a knife, suspected to be used in the deaths were also found in the house itself.

Though the postmortem reports are avaited, police sources have revealed that the wounds on the body indicate that someone repeatdly hit them with a hammer. Police suspect that the family was killed on July 29.

“There was no forced entry into the house. It shows the crime was committed by someone who knows the family well. We suspect more than two persons were involved in the crime,” a police official was quoted as saying by India.com.

The man, Krishan was an astrologer and therefore many people used to visit him, including celebrities, but police have also revealed that the family lived a secluded life without interacting much with anyone.

