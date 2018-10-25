Kerala BJP leader TG Mohandas has filed a petition in the state high court seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus into Sabarimala temple. In his petition, he has sought a directive to enforce Rule 3 of the rules framed under Kerala Places of Public Worship (Authorization of Entry) Act, 1965 Act.

The Supreme Court had struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Lord Ayyappa temple

The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus into Sabarimala temple. The petition has been filed by a state BJP leader citing that Supreme Court in its September 28 allowed only entry of Hindu women. BJP leader TG Mohandas, in its petition, said that the entry of non-Hindu and non-idol worshippers into Sannidhanam violates Rule 3 of the rules framed under Kerala Places of Public Worship (Authorization of Entry) Act, 1965 Act.

He further alleged that it is highly unfair that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was providing police protection to non-Hindu devotees to facilitate their entry into Sabarimala temple. He said the Supreme Court, in its September 28 verdict, had only allowed entry of Hindu women into Sabarimala temple for worship. The Supreme Court had struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Meanwhile, the high court has sought directions from the state government on a petition filed by 4 women seeking police protection for entry into Sabarimala temple. The court has fixed the matter for hearing on October 29. The petition has been filed by PS Jalajamol, PS Jayamol and advocates AK Maya Krishnan and S Rekha.

Activist Rehana Fahima, who had made an attempt to enter Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, was expelled from the Muslim community by Kerala Muslim Jamaáth Council for hurtings sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which looks after Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, has decided to not file a review petition against the Supreme Court order. In January this year, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which handles affairs of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, had issued a notice to its 44 non-Hindu employees and asked the state government to redeploy them in other departments.

The Sabarimala temple was closed on Monday and the Lord Ayyappa shrine will open on November 5 for a day celebration of Chithira Attathirunal.

