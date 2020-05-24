Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today turned 75. On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, actors Mohan Lal, Kamal Hassan, JNU Students Union President Aishe Gosh extended their greetings and wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted while tagging the Kerala Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended birthday wishes to the Kerala Chief Minister.

“Warm birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji, Chief Minister, Kerala. I pray for your long and healthy life,” the Lok Sabha Speaker tweeted.

While the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Wish Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji a happy birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life”.

JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh wished Kerala CM sharing an old picture and calling him comrade.

Veteran South Indian actors Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal also extended birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam president and actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned heartfelt birthday wishes to the “comrade.”

“Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country,” the 65-year-old star tweeted.

“The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade,” the actor-turned-politician added.

While, Malayalam seasoned actor Mohanlal, sharing a picture of him with Kerala CM, wrote: “Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayisir”

