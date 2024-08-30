Friday, August 30, 2024

Kerala Chief Minister To Unveil India’s Largest Aero Lounge At Cochin Airport

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is all set to launch a world-class airport experience at budget rates for its passengers. Kerala Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CIAL's new venture, 0484 AERO LOUNGE, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 4 PM at Terminal 2.

Built on the revolutionary concept of ‘affordable luxury’, the 0484 Aero Lounge emphasizes an exceptional and premium airport lounge experience at hourly rates for travellers and Visitors.

Christened after Ernakulam’s STD code, 0484 AERO LOUNGE combines the tradition, art, backwaters, landscape and flora that evoke the unique beauty of Kerala with special representation of the local culture in contemporary aesthetics, budget-friendly accommodations and more.

Spanning 50,000 square feet, it includes 37 rooms, four suites, three boardrooms, two conference halls, a co-working space, a gym, a spa, a library, an exclusive cafe lounge and a restaurant. It offers an innovative experience of aesthetic, self-contained luxury. It has around 41 Guest rooms, Boardrooms, Conference halls, Co-Working spaces and a Lounge within the Airport but outside the Security Hold Area, making it accessible to both passengers and visitors.

“CIAL is committed to delivering a world-class experience for all passengers. As part of our ongoing expansion, three of the seven mega-projects inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala on October 2, 2023, are already operational. Now, we proudly launch the fourth: the 0484 AERO LOUNGE. This lounge introduces ‘The Art of Affordable Luxury’, making premium airport lounge experiences accessible to all passengers at Cochin Airport,” said S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director, CIAL.

“With ongoing enhancements like expanding the international terminal, creating additional lounges, developing a vibrant food court, and upgrading restrooms to the highest standards, CIAL sets new benchmarks in airport luxury, convenience, safety and hygiene. The 0484 AERO LOUNGE is a significant milestone in our commitment to elevating passenger services,” S. Suhas added.

Located outside the Security Hold Areas, right next to the business jet terminal T2, and adjacent to both domestic and international terminals, the lounge is accessible to both passengers and visitors alike.

(With ANI Inputs)

