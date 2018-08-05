The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said that they are against the NWC's recommendation of banning women's confession, asserting that it was gainst the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance.

Calling the recommendation immature and taken without proper study and discussion, the Church authorities said that confession was one of the important sacraments of the church and the government should reject the recommendation.

Observing protest day against a recommendation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) to ban the sacrament of confession of women in churches, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said that they are against the NWC's recommendation asserting that it was gainst the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance.

The church has requested the Centre to reject the proposal.

The National Women Commission made the suggestion following a sex scandal involving 4 priests of the Orthodox Church, who allegedly misused the secret confession by a laywoman to blackmail and sexually exploit her.

During today’s protest, the believers would reportedly adopt a resolution demanding the rejection of the suggestion.

The resolution would state the recommendation as a blemish on the Indian culture that has viewed the values of the Christain faith with respect and tolerance.

On the other side, NCW chairperson lashed out at the church’s protest day and said that there is an increase in numbers of rape and sexual assaults in churches of Kerala and a proper investigation needs to be carried out by a central agency.

Earlier, a dramatic twist came in the case, when the victim turned hostile and retracted her statement. The victim said that she had consensual sex with the priest and wanted to marry him. ‘

Even the victim’s mother claimed that there was no crime and she had no complaints. ‘

On this, Special prosecutor Beena Kaliyath was quoted as saying that “She admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the priest, but it was not under threat. She claimed that she had attained the age of consent when the incident happened. The victim told the court she wanted to marry the accused priest and sought the custody of her child.’’

