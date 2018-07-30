Kerala church rape case: Priest asked to step down for offering bribe to rape survivor

Kerala church rape case: A priest who had allegedly threatened the victim and offered her land safety and building in return of scrapping the police complaint against a Bishop has reportedly been asked to step down from his post.

Coming out as a fresh development in Kerala church rape case, a priest who had allegedly threatened the victim and offered her land safety and building in return of scrapping the police complaint against a Bishop has reportedly been asked to step down from his post. Commenting on the development, Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) Congregation termed the incident as an unfortunate one. Clarifying their stand over the incident, they said that they have nothing to do with the offer that was made by the priest. The accused priest was later identified as Father James. The authorities have further initiated an enquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the audio clipping that was shared with them by the family of the rape survivor.

The matter was highlighted after a 46-year-old nun said that she was sexually abused by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal. She claimed that the Bishop threatened her and sexually used her between 2014 and 2016. The rape survivor later approached the police after the Bishop had accused her along with five others for blackmailing him.

Following the police complaints, the Bishop was booked for his actions against the nuns of the church. Commenting on the matter, the Bishop claimed that he was innocent and was being accused by the nuns for taking disciplinary action against the nun.

Later, a priest tried to help the Bishop by threatening and bribing the rape survivor. However, the family of the victim recorded the call and presented it to the concerned authorities. In the call, the priest was heard offering land and safety if she takes back her rape complaint against the Bishop.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More