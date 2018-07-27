National Commission of Women (NCW) on Friday has demanded the removal of confessions practice in churches as it was giving priests of churches the leverage of blackmailing the women. Apart from recommending the abolishment of confessions practice, NCW chairman Rekha Sharma also sought a proper investigation by a central agency into the sudden rise of rape and sexual assault in churches of Kerala.

Taking cognizance of several sexual assault and rape cases, the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Friday has demanded the removal of confessions practice in churches as it was giving priests of churches the leverage of blackmailing the women. Apart from recommending the abolishment of confessions practice, NCW chairman Rekha Sharma also sought a proper investigation by a central agency into the sudden rise of rape and sexual assault in churches of Kerala. The chairman claimed that priests pressurised women into telling their secrets and later blackmailed them. NCW chairman further claimed that there must be several more cases of rape. She added that what everyone was looking at, was just the tip of the iceberg.

The recommendations by the NCW comes after four priests of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman who was working at their church.

The following matter was highlighted after the husband of the woman wrote to the authorities at church claiming that his wife was blackmailed by the priests and was also abused by them. the victim was later identified as a school teacher.

As per current reports, the NCW has continued a committee to inquire about the alleged sexual assault allegations by the women against the church priests. The findings by the committee will later be sent to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maneka Gandhi and the DGP of Punjab and Kerala.

Talking about the Kerala church rape incident, DCW chairperson said that the victim was humiliated after her pictures were shared on different social media platforms. She was forced to quit her job and live in isolation, said DCW.

