Amidst massive outrage over Supreme Court's verdict of women entry at Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister on Monday, October 8 reiterated his position on the issue, saying his administration was duty-bound to follow to top court's directions on women's entry at Sabarimala. He reportedly slammed Opposition parties, including BJP, Congress over their communal stance on the matter.

He added that when it comes to communal politics, the Rahul Gandhi-led party wants to prove that they are ahead of Right-Wing organisation RSS/BJP

Amid massive outcry over Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, October 8 repeated his stance on the issue, saying his administration was duty-bound to adhere to top court’s directions on women’s entry at Sabarimala temple and said that the state government had submitted an affidavit promising to follow top court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s verdict ending age-restrictions on the entry of women at Sabarimala has created massive outrage in the state, especially among Hindus. Opposition parties such as BJP and the Congress have opposed the top court’s judgement, and have demanded the state government to submit a review petition against the verdict.

ALSO READ: Sabarkantha rape case: Nitish Kumar demands fair probe into attacks on UP and Bihar migrants by Gujaratis

To this, the CM responded by claiming that the state government ‘s stand on social justice will be maintained at any cost. Meanwhile, a report by The Hindu said protests were held in many parts of the state on Sunday, including Tripunithura in Ernakulam district.

He also hit out at the Congress and BJP, saying both the parties are now dodging away from their earlier stance. He said Congress is certainly turning toward communalism. He added that when it comes to communal politics, the Rahul Gandhi-led party wants to prove that they are ahead of Right-Wing organisation RSS/BJP.

He also slammed the BJP for showing “double standards” on the issue of women entry at religious places. He claimed that while BJP government in Maharashtra had adhered to the top court’s verdict at Shani Shignapur temple and the Haji Ali Dargah, their partisans in Kerala have an entire disparate approach at Sabarimala.

ALSO READ: Women entry in Sabarimala temple: National Ayyappa Devotee Association files petition in SC challenging verdict

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More