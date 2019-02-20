Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates India's first humanoid police robot KP-BOT: The humanoid police robot will receive the visitors, issue identity cards and allot time for them and direct them to different places according to their needs.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates India’s first humanoid police robot KP-BOT: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated KP-BOT, first humanoid police robot in India, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The robot will perform duties of the front office of police headquarters. It’ll receive the visitors, issue identity cards and allot time for them and direct them to different places according to their needs, the ANI reported.

Congratulating the Kerala Police Vijayan had said the state police is a leader among Indian states in the adoption of “Technology in Policing” and the move will create history with the induction of humanoid robots (named KP-Bot) into service. ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of Kerala Police Cyberdome told reporters that KP-BOT is able to work alongside human beings seamlessly.

Kerla DGP Loknath Behera said the state police force will introduce more robots into selected roles as part of its ongoing modernisation programme. The Kerala Police Cyberdome and Asimov Robotics joined hands to develop this humanoid police robot.

The robot is equipped with face detection technology. In future, more powerful versions of the robot equipped with metal detectors, IED metal detectors, laser and gas sensors and facial gesture sensors will join the Kerala Police.

Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated KP-BOT, first humanoid police robot in India, yesterday in Thiruvananthapuram.

