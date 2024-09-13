Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reaches To Pay His Last Respect To Sitaram Yechury

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday afternoon to pay his last respects to Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on Thursday, September 12, at the age of 72 years after a prolonged illness.

Yechury’s mortal remains were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from AIIMS on Friday afternoon.

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS, Delhi, on August 19, 2024. He had been first admitted to the emergency ward and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Sitaram Yechury CPI(M) General Secretary no more. He was admitted in AIIMS,” CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah told ANI.

Sitaram Yechury was a prominent Indian politician who held a seat in the CPM politburo for 32 years and served as the party’s general secretary from 2015.

Additionally, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, from 2005 to 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, calling the veteran leader a “leading light of the Left,” PM Modi said his thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Yechury had the ability to connect across the political spectrum and he made a mark as an effective parliamentarian.

“Saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury Ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief and said that the CPI(M) General Secretary had a distinct and influential voice.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues,” the President posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the passing of the CPI(M) leader is a loss to the political sphere.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of General Secretary of the CPI (M) and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury Ji. His demise is a loss to the political sphere. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to endure this difficult time,” Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X said that Yechury was a friend with whom he had several interactions.

“Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!” he said.

Yechury died on Thursday afternoon after battling pneumonia at the age of 72. The veteran leader was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).