Kerala coast on high alert after 15 ISIS terrorists from Sri Lanka set off for Lakshadweep: A high alert has been sounded in the coastal areas of Kerala after intelligence agencies warned about the movement of 15 suspicious ISIS terrorists in the Indian Ocean region. Intelligence agencies said as many as 15 Islamic State terrorists have set sail from Sri Lanka to the Lakshadweep islands to save themselves from raids conducted by the Sri Lankan police in the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts in the island nation. The coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been put on high after the alert came from Sri Lanka on May 23, 2019. The local administration has alerted the fishing vessels and others venturing into the sea to be cautious of suspicious activities, reports said.

On April 29, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Riyas Aboobacker, who was reportedly linked to Sri Lanka blasts mastermind Zahran Hashim, for hatching a conspiracy to carry out a suicide terror attack in Kerala. Riyas was produced before the NIA court and remanded to judicial custody till May 29. The investigative agency has also arrested two other suspects for their alleged links with the Sri Lanks blasts mastermind.

Sri Lanka blasts mastermind, Zahran Hashim carried out the major 8 blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people. He himself died in the blast at the Shangri La hotel. Sri Lanka based terror outfit National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) is plotted blast conspiracy with global terror group ISIS. A day after the Easter attacks, ISIS claimed responsibility in a video in which the NTJ leader was seen leading a group of seven men in a pledge of adherence to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Reports said the Indian Coast Guard Commandos and Bomb Detachment Squad are on alert while analysis of technical data including phone calls, social media activities are being carried out on a daily basis.

Sri Lanka arrested more than 100 suspects in connection with the bombings so far. Though the Island Nation has lifted a ban on social media platforms, security remains tight across the nation. On April 21, Sri Lanka was rocked after eight serial blasts ripped through hotels and churches.

